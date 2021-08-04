Pavel Belanovsky

Smart Fridge/Mobile App - Onboarding

Pavel Belanovsky
Pavel Belanovsky
  • Save
Smart Fridge/Mobile App - Onboarding webdesign interface figma animation illustration design app onboarding web fridge recipe food ux ui
Download color palette

Whole Project - behance.net/gallery/123890069/Smart-fridge-Mobile-App-UXUI-Case

Pavel Belanovsky
Pavel Belanovsky
Like