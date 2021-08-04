Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tauseef Khan

Apple Watch UI

Tauseef Khan
Tauseef Khan
  • Save
Apple Watch UI vector simple minimal clean ios android smart watch ui smart watch design watch ui watch smart watch apple watch apple branding app design app ui ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
Hope you all like it!

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching

Tauseef Khan
Tauseef Khan

More by Tauseef Khan

View profile
    • Like