Vatsalay Khobragade

Portfolio landing page

Vatsalay Khobragade
Vatsalay Khobragade
  • Save
Portfolio landing page clean ui portfolio design minimal design portfolio uxdesign webdesign uidesign landingpage ui design
Download color palette

Hey you all 👋 I hope you all are having a really productive week. So here I am sharing a landing page from a portfolio design that I've designed for a front-end developer.

I wanted to go with the minimal design approach for the portfolio. So I came up with this. I am gonna share some more screens, so stay tuned 👍🏻

Vatsalay Khobragade
Vatsalay Khobragade

More by Vatsalay Khobragade

View profile
    • Like