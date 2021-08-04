Application Design of innovative loan products

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
2021 was an epoch making year for cryptocurrencies, and liquidation has always
been a source of anxiety for many lending products.
xLend uses an unliquidated lending technique, in which the collateral is not subject to liquidation due to fluctuations in value.
Due to xLend's characteristics, do not take compulsory repayment, whether repayment depends on the will of the user, can be assured to use.
If you want to experience the product, contact chrisodesigncloud@gmail.com
What do we do?
✔️ usability
✔️ functionality
✔️ accessibility
