Education Logo Design Concept

Hello Dribbblers 👋

Since childhood, we all learn A, B, C and knowingly or unknowingly we never forget the alphabets even in our life due to the visual representations that have been taught to us at an early stage of all these alphabets. Keeping in mind the basic concept of Visual Learning and psychology of Colors we at MindInventory have designed a Logo for our clients and even in these digital times books have their essence and class hence we have tried to incorporate the book pages entwined with the Letter B to give it Digital yet Retro look and feel. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Have a look at our other creative designs,

UI/UX | Graphics

MindInventory - Design, Develop and Deliver.

We are available for new challenges,Get in touch with our team at Contact Us or sales@mindinventory.com

For quick communication: connect us on, Skype: biz.mindinventory

LinkedIn | Behance | Pinterest | Instagram | Facebook