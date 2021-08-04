Education Logo Design Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Since childhood, we all learn A, B, C and knowingly or unknowingly we never forget the alphabets even in our life due to the visual representations that have been taught to us at an early stage of all these alphabets. Keeping in mind the basic concept of Visual Learning and psychology of Colors we at MindInventory have designed a Logo for our clients and even in these digital times books have their essence and class hence we have tried to incorporate the book pages entwined with the Letter B to give it Digital yet Retro look and feel. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Have a look at our other creative designs,
UI/UX | Graphics
MindInventory - Design, Develop and Deliver.
We are available for new challenges,Get in touch with our team at Contact Us or sales@mindinventory.com
For quick communication: connect us on, Skype: biz.mindinventory
LinkedIn | Behance | Pinterest | Instagram | Facebook