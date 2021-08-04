Anita Gwara

Pixel Ecosystem - logo animation

Anita Gwara
Anita Gwara
  • Save
Pixel Ecosystem - logo animation freelacne animator freelance motion designer freelancer mograph aftereffects motion design motion graphic animation logo animation
Download color palette

Here's a logo animation I did back in 2018.

If you'd like a logo animation for your business I'm happy to help! Reach out to me via email at hello@anitaanimates.com

Logo design by Elias Chemali.

Anita Gwara
Anita Gwara

More by Anita Gwara

View profile
    • Like