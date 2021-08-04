Yanina Nikulina

Grocery App

Hi Dribbble! Here you can see onboarding and home screen for grocery app. Fresh and clean design make focus on products, thereby encouraging users to make purchases. Share your opinion about this screens❤️

Illusatrtions by https://dribbble.com/itsAnnaHurley

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
