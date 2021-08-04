🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Inspiration: Fluid-art. I saw a few videos about fluid art and was very fascinated about how wild these types of paintings are-- and then my mind drifted off towards how a human mind goes so wild and beautiful when creativity hits it.
Elements: The fluid-y lines represent the wildness of thoughts and creativity. The straight lines represent the thought process that leads one thought to another, creating a whole web of thoughts and emotions. The woman represents a human being.
Work Process: What I usually do while drawing digitally is assemble all reference pictures (if I use any) and try my best to recreate what I have in mind. If I am doing a drawing completely through my mind, I use a rough book and sketch out the drawing roughly so I know what I want to draw or how is it going to look.
Then, once I am satisfied with the result, I start the magic!