Inspiration: Fluid-art. I saw a few videos about fluid art and was very fascinated about how wild these types of paintings are-- and then my mind drifted off towards how a human mind goes so wild and beautiful when creativity hits it.

Elements: The fluid-y lines represent the wildness of thoughts and creativity. The straight lines represent the thought process that leads one thought to another, creating a whole web of thoughts and emotions. The woman represents a human being.

Work Process: What I usually do while drawing digitally is assemble all reference pictures (if I use any) and try my best to recreate what I have in mind. If I am doing a drawing completely through my mind, I use a rough book and sketch out the drawing roughly so I know what I want to draw or how is it going to look.

Then, once I am satisfied with the result, I start the magic!