Dammy

Viscio logistics mobile app

Dammy
Dammy
  • Save
Viscio logistics mobile app wireframing prototype logistic app ui
Download color palette

This is a logistics mobile app designed for viscio company

F9BC4B24-2E2A-42B3-BB07-02275DDC526D.jpeg
20 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Dammy
Dammy
Like