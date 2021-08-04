Abasi-ibiangake Udoka

Crypto App Design

defi app mobile app visual design crypto blockchain design app ux product ui
The Blockchain space is a world of opportunities by itself. I had the privilege to develop the user experience and design process for this app.

After thorough user research, strategy, and experience development processes, I used Adobe XD for the User Interface design phase, to bring to life both the Low fidelity and High Fidelity prototypes for the mobile software design project.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
