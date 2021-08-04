Emre

Outdoor Cinema Finder & Booking App

Discover outdoor movie events to go now! Find the nearest event location. You can even choose a movie category! All laid at the palm of your hand.

Done in 3,5 hours. I was inspired by a concert finder app I saw on Dribbble.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
