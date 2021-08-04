Beach Lounge Tutorial

New process video on modeling, texturing and lighting the isometric summer beach lounge illustration in Blender 2.93 is out now!

https://youtu.be/X3Ziwr6gFY4

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.

You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

