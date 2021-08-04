Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kiarash Mostaghni

Kayak Flight Search Result Redesign

Kiarash Mostaghni
Kiarash Mostaghni
  • Save
Kayak Flight Search Result Redesign ticket destination kayak design ui ux website branding figma skyscanner hotels expedia booking travel results flights search airline search result isometrick
Download color palette

Hello there!
Hope you like it.

Kiarash Mostaghni
Kiarash Mostaghni

More by Kiarash Mostaghni

View profile
    • Like