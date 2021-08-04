Mariusz Kunc

BIEnergy Expo 2021 / onepage

BIEnergy Expo 2021 / onepage
Witajcie.

Dzisiaj prezentacja projektu strony typu onepage jaki ostatnio ukończyłem dla BIEnergy Expo 2021, prezentującej nadchodzące targi nowoczesnego i ekologicznego budownictwa w Tczewie.

