The European Cannabis Investment Ecosystem

Design and Infographics for the The European Cannabis Investment Ecosystem report. “The report highlights key players and emerging trends in Europe's unique medical cannabis ecosystem, with insight into how the market has formed and how it looks set to evolve.”

Report produced by Hanway Associates and published by First Wednesdays, in partnership with DLA Piper, Enexis, Hannam & Partners. Data provided by Crunchbase and Seedrs.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
