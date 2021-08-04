Beer Branding for Bucur

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Using vibrant colors mixed with the old city charm, we were able to design a beer branding & packaging that sits perfectly on the shelves while conveying Bucur's passion for colorful, old stories from Victories' boulevard, beautiful Romanian architecture, and timeless moments shared with friends over a glass of cold beer.
