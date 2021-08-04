CreativeByDefinition Studio

Beer Branding for Bucur

Beer Branding for Bucur beveragebranding beerlabel creative design studio designagency beerdesign packagingdesign beerbranding
Using vibrant colors mixed with the old city charm, we were able to design a beer branding & packaging that sits perfectly on the shelves while conveying Bucur's passion for colorful, old stories from Victories' boulevard, beautiful Romanian architecture, and timeless moments shared with friends over a glass of cold beer.
