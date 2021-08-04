Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Georg Gritsai

Caretime / Brand Identity with CVI / Georg Gritsai, gggvisuals

Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai
  • Save
Caretime / Brand Identity with CVI / Georg Gritsai, gggvisuals customer support support graphic design ui vector logo branding design
Download color palette

For my client Caretime I created a whole Brand Identity with an extensive CVI.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai

More by Georg Gritsai

View profile
    • Like