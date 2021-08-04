Myriam Mével

Friends portrait

Friends portrait portrait illustration
Hello Dribbblers!

I made this portrait for friends.

I need your suggestion and reviews. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment.

Thanks a lot for your feedback !

Myriam

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
