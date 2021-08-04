Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jon Eckert

Honeycone Honey Label

Jon Eckert
Jon Eckert
  • Save
Honeycone Honey Label illustration packaging honeycomb honeycone cone bees label honey
Download color palette

A fun little project I did for some friends.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Jon Eckert
Jon Eckert

More by Jon Eckert

View profile
    • Like