Toothpick

Toothpick bowie campfire hiking blade dagger knife nature camping design diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Can't go anywhere without the trusty sidekick - a big bowie knife. Ready to be used as a hatchet or a shovel or both at the same time, whatever the situation requires. Also good for picking your own or your enemies' teeth. Don't try this at home.

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
