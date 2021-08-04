Georg Gritsai

Two graphic illustrations / Georg Gritsai

Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai
  • Save
Two graphic illustrations / Georg Gritsai graphic design vector illustration graphic illustration design
Download color palette

Two graphic illustrations made for my client Dagc.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Georg Gritsai
Georg Gritsai

More by Georg Gritsai

View profile
    • Like