Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cooparah

Business card - Surf shop shaark (fictional design)

Cooparah
Cooparah
  • Save
Business card - Surf shop shaark (fictional design) typography illustration design logo branding corporate design business card
Download color palette

this a design for a fictive surf shop in hamburg. I created a minimalistic design, with 2 lines, which are represented for waves. also I choosed 2 colors light blue and light pink to combine these and to have a friendly look and to represent (the blue) the water.

Cooparah
Cooparah
Like