Hedvig T.

Daily UI #3 - Landing Page

Hedvig T.
Hedvig T.
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI #3 - Landing Page illustration art digital illustration typography illustration user interface ux design ux dailyui 3 dailyui ui landing page webpage webdesign album cover art coverart cover vinylart vinyl album albumcover
Download color palette

Daily UI #3 - Landing Page
The album cover artwork, the cover & vinyl mockups and the landing page design were all created by me. For the web layout I used Adobe XD.

Hedvig T.
Hedvig T.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hedvig T.

View profile
    • Like