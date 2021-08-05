Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HexTest

Michael Ashurst for MadeByShape
  1. Hext Test Desktop Design 1 copy.jpg
  2. Hext Test Desktop Design 2 copy.jpg

Hey 👋
We’ve created a game that’s simple. Guess the hex. Simple, right?

Check it out 👇
https://madebyshape.co.uk/hex-test/

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
