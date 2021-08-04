Mostafa Gafaar

PrimeClass - edTech Concept

Mostafa Gafaar
Mostafa Gafaar
  • Save
PrimeClass - edTech Concept branding corporate product design creative app design business design app dashboard app design app apps application das ui
Download color palette

PrimeClass - edTech Full Project (Dashboard - Site) Concept
will launch full project on dribble soon
Thanks for appreciate

Mostafa Gafaar
Mostafa Gafaar

More by Mostafa Gafaar

View profile
    • Like