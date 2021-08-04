Rokas Aleliunas

Thinker

Thinker dual meaning conceptual illustration figure illustration figure thinker design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Something. I feel like the more I create the more I crave something bizarre or crazy.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
