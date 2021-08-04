Hedvig T.

Daily UI #2 - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI #2 - Credit Card Checkout
This design was inspired by the fact that I don't like entering credit card information in public. So I experimented with a concept that only shows the information the user is interacting with. The designs were made in Figma.

