ВРИСАК / SCREAM

ВРИСАК / SCREAM movie title scream title design lettering design cyrillic typography logotype logo graphic design
This year is the 25th(!) anniversary of the movie Scream and my favorite quote "My mom and dad are going to be so mad at me" :)
An homage to the movie title written in Serbian Cyrillic.

