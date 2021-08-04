Michael Ashurst
MadeByShape

HexTest

Michael Ashurst
MadeByShape
Michael Ashurst for MadeByShape
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey 👋
We’ve created a game that’s simple. Guess the hex. Simple, right?

Check it out 👇
https://madebyshape.co.uk/hex-test/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
MadeByShape
MadeByShape
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MadeByShape

View profile
    • Like