Muhammad Fauzi

GOOD MORNING DIO HAVE A NICE DAY! COFFEE ORDER WITH MOBIL EAPPS

Muhammad Fauzi
Muhammad Fauzi
GOOD MORNING DIO HAVE A NICE DAY! COFFEE ORDER WITH MOBIL EAPPS app ux design ui branding figmadesign ui design
today, I'm exploring the UI design of a coffee ordering application at a coffee shop. Wow! I am very happy to see the results in my opinion very satisfying. fill your spare time and while doing other tasks always take the time to explore UI/UX

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Muhammad Fauzi
Muhammad Fauzi

    • Like