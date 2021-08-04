Robot Wallet – Crypto iOS UI Kit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Robot is a crypto wallet app iOS UI Kit for Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD. The kit includes 60 stylish screens and hundreds of components to help you ship your next product faster.
Types of screens included: Login, home, market, insights, price alert, wallet...
If you have any questions or requests, please feel free to leave them all in the comments section below.
Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.