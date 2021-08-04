Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
UI8

Robot Wallet – Crypto iOS UI Kit

Anton Tkachev
UI8
Anton Tkachev for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Robot Wallet – Crypto iOS UI Kit currency money ai robot ui8 design ui crypto
Robot Wallet – Crypto iOS UI Kit currency money ai robot ui8 design ui crypto
Robot Wallet – Crypto iOS UI Kit currency money ai robot ui8 design ui crypto
Download color palette
  1. RoboWallet_DB.mp4
  2. RoboWallet_DB_1.png
  3. RoboWallet_DB_2.png
  4. RoboWallet_DB_3.png

Robot Wallet – Crypto iOS UI Kit

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Robot Wallet – Crypto iOS UI Kit

Robot is a crypto wallet app iOS UI Kit for Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD. The kit includes 60 stylish screens and hundreds of components to help you ship your next product faster.

Types of screens included: Login, home, market, insights, price alert, wallet...

If you have any questions or requests, please feel free to leave them all in the comments section below.

Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like