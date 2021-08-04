Svetlana Zivanovic

VILLAGE

Svetlana Zivanovic
Svetlana Zivanovic
  • Save
VILLAGE title typography logotype logo graphic design
Download color palette

Inspired by the British sci-fi tv show "The Prisoner" filmed in 1967. The series follows an unnamed character waking up in a re-creation of his home, located in a mysterious coastal "Village" where he is held captive with the other former spies and operatives from various countries.

Did you have a chance to watch the show?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Svetlana Zivanovic
Svetlana Zivanovic

More by Svetlana Zivanovic

View profile
    • Like