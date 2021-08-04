Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kasia Wozniacka

Footprint Design Poster

Kasia Wozniacka
Kasia Wozniacka
  • Save
Footprint Design Poster graphic design illustration architecture print branding design logo poster
Download color palette

Playful, yet minimalist poster made for Footprint Design, a small, young architectural practice from Liverpool.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Kasia Wozniacka
Kasia Wozniacka

More by Kasia Wozniacka

View profile
    • Like