Design Tip - Color wheel

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What do you know about color wheel and its schemes? 😊
_
Tip by: @JelenaJankovic
_
Knowing different color schemes and the differences between them could be really helpful in your work because it gives you a hint of variety of color combinations that you can use.
_
Is there some other scheme that you would like to add to our list? 😎