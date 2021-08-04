bazen.talks
Design Tip - Color wheel

Design Tip - Color wheel color design tools design principles brand ide brand branding layout layout exploration bazen graphic design illustration design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
Download color palette
  1. Color wheel 1.png
  2. Color wheel 2.png
  3. Color wheel 3.png
  4. Color wheel 4.png
  5. Color wheel 5.png
  6. Color wheel 6.png
  7. Color wheel 7.png
  8. Color wheel 8.png

What do you know about color wheel and its schemes? 😊
_
Tip by: @JelenaJankovic
_
Knowing different color schemes and the differences between them could be really helpful in your work because it gives you a hint of variety of color combinations that you can use.
_
Is there some other scheme that you would like to add to our list? 😎

