Allergic Posters №002

Created a 3D poster using a tutorial from CG shortcuts based on the about page I created for Allergic as part of Bruno Arizio course on Awwwards.

Go check it out, really inspiring.

Course:
https://bit.ly/3hfqrAv
---
Fonts:
https://cotypefoundry.com/
---
3D Tutorial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcameAs4cZA

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
