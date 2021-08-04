Allergic Posters №002

Created a 3D poster using a tutorial from CG shortcuts based on the about page I created for Allergic as part of Bruno Arizio course on Awwwards.

Go check it out, really inspiring.

Course:

https://bit.ly/3hfqrAv

---

Fonts:

https://cotypefoundry.com/

---

3D Tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcameAs4cZA