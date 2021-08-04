Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sidebar Navigations · Dark

Sidebar Navigations · Dark minimal interface web dark nabigations ux ui
Hi 👋
These are some of the navigation systems.
My favorite interface theme.
Follow me on Instagram to see more UI / UX Сontent.
https://www.instagram.com/kiri11s/

I am available for new design project:
📩 Work with me: GurovKK@gmail.com

3d artist: @itwasleo/

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
