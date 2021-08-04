Creative Tim

Soft UI Dashboard PRO Laravel

Creative Tim
Creative Tim
  • Save
Soft UI Dashboard PRO Laravel chart table crm html illustration sign management profile product ecommerce code laravel automotive template admin 3d free dashboard responsive web design
Download color palette

Soft UI Dashboard PRO Laravel combines hundreds of premium Bootstrap 5 frontend components with an out of the box Laravel backend. The look & feel is inspired by one of the hottest design trends right now, Soft UI. Add in ready-made Laravel CRUDs and one of the best libraries for building dynamic UIs and you've got an awesome starter pack for building web apps.

We created many examples for pages like Sign In, Profile and some special collection like Virtual Reality, Automotive, Smart Home. Just choose between a Basic Design, an illustration or a cover and you are good to go!

Check out the Live Preview

Get Free Demo Soft UI Dashboard Laravel

Connect with us on:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Creative Tim
Creative Tim
Fully Coded UI Tools to create web and mobile apps

More by Creative Tim

View profile
    • Like