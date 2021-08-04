Soft UI Dashboard PRO Laravel combines hundreds of premium Bootstrap 5 frontend components with an out of the box Laravel backend. The look & feel is inspired by one of the hottest design trends right now, Soft UI. Add in ready-made Laravel CRUDs and one of the best libraries for building dynamic UIs and you've got an awesome starter pack for building web apps.

We created many examples for pages like Sign In, Profile and some special collection like Virtual Reality, Automotive, Smart Home. Just choose between a Basic Design, an illustration or a cover and you are good to go!

Check out the Live Preview

Get Free Demo Soft UI Dashboard Laravel

Connect with us on:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram