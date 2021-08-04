Svetlana Zivanovic

ANIMAL

ANIMAL logo animation futuristic logo design motion graphics logotype graphic design logo
A collaboration with a friend. He did an animation. I did a logo design.
The full preview is on my Instagram page @svt_type

