Quench Cafe Brand Design

Quench is a café restaurant concept all about starting the day right with a healthy smoothie bowl and a drink. As the name suggests, it’s a place where people can stop in and quench their thirst. When developing this brand, it was important to capture an uplifting, soul-nourishing feeling. Based on that, it was decided that the cafe should feel like a desert oasis—a tropical gem with a relaxed vibe where you can feed your soul.

I created the logo, brand design and and printed materials including this menu.