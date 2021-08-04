Quench Cafe Brand Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Quench is a café restaurant concept all about starting the day right with a healthy smoothie bowl and a drink. As the name suggests, it’s a place where people can stop in and quench their thirst. When developing this brand, it was important to capture an uplifting, soul-nourishing feeling. Based on that, it was decided that the cafe should feel like a desert oasis—a tropical gem with a relaxed vibe where you can feed your soul.
I created the logo, brand design and and printed materials including this menu.