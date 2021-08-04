Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Team Profile and Business Page for OVOU Smart Business Card

Team Profile and Business Page for OVOU Smart Business Card minimalistic ui orange logo basov smart business card business card connection digital business card digital business smart card card mobile profile page mobile design digital card mobile ui vcard cards ovou ui web
Make Better Connections with your Digital Business Card.
OVOU is a smart business card that helps you build and nurture new connections.

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Rebound of
Digital vcard OVOU project. Dark / black theme. Digital Business
