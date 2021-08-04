DoneDone Illustration and Web Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
DoneDone is a task management software that helps organizations get things done efficiently. They wanted their brand to be friendly, whimsical and approachable since their software is made to be easy to use. The DoneDone illustration style I created is brightly colored and uplifting to give a sense of accomplishment. I carried the style trough in the website design.