DoneDone Illustration and Web Design

DoneDone is a task management software that helps organizations get things done efficiently. They wanted their brand to be friendly, whimsical and approachable since their software is made to be easy to use. The DoneDone illustration style I created is brightly colored and uplifting to give a sense of accomplishment. I carried the style trough in the website design.

Graphic Designer & Illustrator
