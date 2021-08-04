Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dai.sy - Talksoon (New Maas Remix) Cover Art

Dai.sy - Talksoon (New Maas Remix) Cover Art coverart illustration design track audio cover logo composing music
Cover art for a remix I made of "Dai.sy - Talksoon"

App used: Affinity Photo on the iPad

Full track: https://soundcloud.com/dreikelvin/daisy-talksoon-new-maas-remix

Dai.sy's new album is out on Spotify and Apple music:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/daisy10/otosis?fbclid=IwAR2ITImpOCuX84KTg4buncxsDRaoJ_JZjDLBEVfoy_x_ChlcjJJp6upIAB4

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
