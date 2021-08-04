🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Overview
Tech Business Series
Happy to share a Hero image of "Tech Business Series" illustration pack. Trending two-color, multicolor and outline hero illustration pack!. 100% original and created from scratch. You could use these for your website, mobile app, presentation or printing material. All elements are 100% vector and compatible with Illustrator, Sketch, Figma and more.
100% Customizable vector shapes
Vector source files
High resolution
Easy to change color and size
Perfect for your web, mobile product
Download on Creativemarket > https://creativemarket.com/illustradraw/6354412-Tech-Business-Series
Need Custom Illustrations?
I'll Make your product shine with unique, playful and high-quality illustrations, which will help to communicate your story in the best way. Feel free to reach out to me. I will gladly make a custom pack just for you!
sunethrt@gmail.com
illustradraw.com