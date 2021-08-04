Sanmi Ibitoye

CarData Mobile App Redesign

CarData Mobile App Redesign insurance dashboard redesign branding presentation data cardata car vehicle mockup iphone password login ui design ux design product design reimbursement mobile app ux ui
  1. asd4.png
  2. App Mockups 51.png

Cardata.co
Cardata is an easy and cost-effective way to reimburse your employees for using their personal vehicle at work. Our mobile mileage capture app is the perfect addition to your software stack. We use GPS technology to eliminate the hassles and inaccuracies of manual mileage logs.

