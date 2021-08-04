Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tatiana Efimova

Landing Page for BTTO Open Source

Landing Page for BTTO Open Source
BTTO is our open source project to help people and companies rebuild after COVID 19 and ensure safe office occupancy.
We are currently working on an ios application. Unfortunately, we do not have an Android developer :( If you feel you want to help us, please contact me.
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
