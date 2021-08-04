K. S. Designs Studio

Goodreads redesign

K. S. Designs Studio
K. S. Designs Studio
  • Save
Goodreads redesign lime yellow daring bold redesign goodreads millenial colourful colours mood board branding design
Download color palette

Soo a bit controversial project going on here but I've really been enjoying setting up my Goodreads account and the community on there but it honestly felt outdated. And although it has a huge community it has been described as "ancient", and feeling the same way prompted this idea. And so I will be adding my own spin to the Goodreads brand as well as their web app interface. Here's the mood board of where the ideas have been drifting.

K. S. Designs Studio
K. S. Designs Studio

More by K. S. Designs Studio

View profile
    • Like