Goodreads redesign

Soo a bit controversial project going on here but I've really been enjoying setting up my Goodreads account and the community on there but it honestly felt outdated. And although it has a huge community it has been described as "ancient", and feeling the same way prompted this idea. And so I will be adding my own spin to the Goodreads brand as well as their web app interface. Here's the mood board of where the ideas have been drifting.