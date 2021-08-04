Mr. Pixel Pandya 🤘🏻

Mobile Wallet App Design Concept

Mr. Pixel Pandya 🤘🏻
Mr. Pixel Pandya 🤘🏻
  • Save
Mobile Wallet App Design Concept minimal pandya pixel ux design mobile app money wallet ui
Download color palette

Concept design for mobile wallet app with spend analytics.

Press "L" to show your love ❤️.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Mr. Pixel Pandya 🤘🏻
Mr. Pixel Pandya 🤘🏻

More by Mr. Pixel Pandya 🤘🏻

View profile
    • Like