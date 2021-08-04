Nikola Stojkovic

Packaging websait & app

Nikola Stojkovic
Nikola Stojkovic
  • Save
Packaging websait & app appdesign app oranges orange black white fruit trending ... websait ui design webdesign web branding
Download color palette

Hi,
This is websait for selling frozen fruit in pouch.
E - mail for job or your idea : deco.nikola@gmail.com

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot!

Nikola Stojkovic
Nikola Stojkovic

More by Nikola Stojkovic

View profile
    • Like