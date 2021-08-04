Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bisharat Iqbal

Music Player App

Bisharat Iqbal
Bisharat Iqbal
  • Save
Music Player App ui logo illustration design uiux branding ui music player music player app ui music player app music player
Download color palette

Hi Folks! 👋

Do you want to learn new things with listening? Today I made design about music or podcast app, this is useful to learn new things and open your mind

If You like this press L

Sentd business inquiry to digitalbishu@gmail.com

Bisharat Iqbal
Bisharat Iqbal
Like