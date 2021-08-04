3D Emoji by Craftwork 😍

Our new 3D Emoji✌️

23 emotional faces 😈

10 hands in 4 skin tones 💪

74 classy objects 🔥

Make your designs awesome! Simply with Emoji pack.

🎲 Explore Emoji website

As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations