3D Emoji by Craftwork 😍

3D Emoji by Craftwork
Our new 3D Emoji✌️ 

23 emotional faces 😈
10 hands in 4 skin tones 💪
 74 classy objects 🔥  

Make your designs awesome! Simply with Emoji pack.  

🎲 Explore Emoji website

As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access.

